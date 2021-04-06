Basketball Recruiting - Charles Bediako rolls with Tide

A historic year for Alabama basketball got even better on Tuesday, when four-star center Charles Bediako announced his intentions to sign with the newly-crowned SEC champion Crimson Tide. The No. 29 player in the class of 2021, Bediako adds yet another piece to a stout four-member recruiting class assembled by Nate Oats and his staff. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Bama is getting and what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

One of the key players on a loaded IMG Academy Postgrad team, Bediako is one of the more developed and dangerous rim-protectors in this class. He seems to break the five-block threshold every time I see him live and changes shots on which he’s unable to get his hand. And while it all starts on the defensive end with Bediako, his game on the offensive end has gotten better this season. He still needs to work to add muscle and become more explosive, but the four-star prospect has developed into a player with a handful of effective low and high-post moves, He can also finish somewhat consistently with either hand. There’s some polishing to be done from a skill perspective, but Bediako’s trajectory on that front is encouraging.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CRIMSON TIDE

Success compounds quickly in college sports, and Nate Oats seems to have set the snowball effect into motion in Tuscaloosa. The program is coming off its first SEC regular title since 2002 and now has a recruiting class that boasts four prospects rated four stars and above. The Canadian-born Bediako is the second top-30 player in this class, joining No. 13 overall prospect JD Davison. The Tide’s strengthening bond with Canadian players shouldn’t be ignored either, as the country is producing more elite talent with each passing year. Standing at the center of the maple syrup pipeline is Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson, who has long had success when it comes to recruiting touted Canadians.

Success tends to compound in college basketball, so it seems unlikely that Alabama is going anywhere any time soon when it comes to the national stage.



