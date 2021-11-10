Commitment breakdown: Collin Chandler staying home at BYU

BYU head coach Mark Pope received his first commitment of the 2022 class when No. 54 Collin Chandler announced his pledge on Wednesday. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will go through what this means for the Cougars.



What BYU is Getting

Chandler is an athletic, shot-maker. The Farmington (Utah) High guard has a natural feel for the game and a motor that runs hot. He has made himself into a knock down shooter, off the catch, while he has always carried the athleticism and quick-twitch. Chandler had a big summer playing with the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and catapulted himself into the top 100. Chandler chose BYU over a final group that also included Oregon, Utah, Stanford, Gonzaga, and Arizona.



What this Means for the Cougars

With their recent move into the Big12 this is a splash commitment for coach Mark Pope. Chandler is a Utah kid, a stylistic fit, and one of the top players in his class. He is the first commitment of the class, and the first since the announcement they were moving conferences. BYU currently has seven freshmen and two sophomores currently on its roster. Chandler is the highest ranked recruit for Mark Pope and the highest ranked Cougar commit since No. 57 TJ Haws in the 2014 class.