Commitment breakdown: Christian Watson to Miami
Jim Larranaga gained his first pledge in the 2022 class on Wednesday when three-star Christian Watson committed to the Miami program. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will explore what this means for the Hurricanes.
What Miami is Getting
Watson walks on the floor with a great basketball frame. He looks the part, equipped with long arms and broad shoulders, he should thrive once he gets into a college weight program. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College wing has a smooth jump shot with range off the catch. While Watson’s handle and counters are not the most advanced yet, he is a good straight-line athlete, able to play high above the rim in transition. He is one that is right on the cusp of the Rivals150, and if he continues to play like he did in July, he will be in the conversation to enter the ranking during our next update.
What it Means for the Hurricanes
This is a good first commitment for the Miami program as his archetype, an athletic wing shooter with range, is one that is easy to build around. After swinging and missing a couple times already in this class, the Hurricanes are still in the mix for the likes of Rivals150 players, power forward Elijah Saunders - Final five – and center Ernest Udeh - final ten - and Otega Oweh. Watson is the start of a class that comes on the heels of a 2021 group that featured 6-foot-4 No. 94 Jakai Robinson, 6-foot-5 No. 78 Nisine Poplar, and 6-foot-1 No. 148 Bensley Joseph. Watson chose Miami over a final group that included Georgetown and Marquette.
In Their Words
“Christian is one the most coachable kids you can have. Hard worker, who lives in the gym. He will give you 100% all the time.” – DC Premier Coach Chris Douglas