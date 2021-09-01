Commitment breakdown: Christian Watson to Miami

Jim Larranaga gained his first pledge in the 2022 class on Wednesday when three-star Christian Watson committed to the Miami program. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will explore what this means for the Hurricanes.





What Miami is Getting

Watson walks on the floor with a great basketball frame. He looks the part, equipped with long arms and broad shoulders, he should thrive once he gets into a college weight program. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College wing has a smooth jump shot with range off the catch. While Watson’s handle and counters are not the most advanced yet, he is a good straight-line athlete, able to play high above the rim in transition. He is one that is right on the cusp of the Rivals150, and if he continues to play like he did in July, he will be in the conversation to enter the ranking during our next update.