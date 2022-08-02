Commitment breakdown: Chris Johnson is a Jayhawk

Kansas is now on the board in the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star guard Chris Johnson. He chose the Jayhawks over a lot of high profile programs, but most notably Arkansas and LSU. Rivals’ Travis Graf breaks down what Kansas is getting in Jackson and what this addition means for the Jayhawks moving forward.

WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING IN JOHNSON

Chris Johnson has the measurables, athleticism, and strength to compete for a key roster position the moment he steps foot on campus in Lawrence. The four-star guard is at his best with a head of steam heading towards the rim, where he uses explosion and strength to finish around or through defenders. His outside shot is a work in progress and is currently in the ‘streaky’ category, but he has tools to work with from that level. The newly-committed guard is also an underrated facilitator from the off-guard spot. Johnson’s physical strength and build allow him to project defensive potential at the next level.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KANSAS