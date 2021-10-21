Commitment breakdown: Chris Bunch chooses Syracuse

Syracuse added a fourth name to its 2022 commitment list on Thursday, when four-star forward Chris Bunch made the call for the Orange. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Jim Boeheim is getting as well as what it took to land the in-demand prospect.





WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING

Bunch is a composed offensive weapon that has proven able to create his own shot from the inside and beyond the arc. He’s also a better passer that he gets credit for being. While the top-100 prospect isn’t a standout defender just yet, his 6-foot-7 frame provides him both potential and versatility on that front. He's a willing rebounder as well. That said, Bunch’s strength is his 3-point stroke and his ability to create matchup issues on the offensive end, where he’s consistent from deep but also quick enough off the bounce to keep defenders honest. Bunch hasn’t yet reached his upside as a complete player, but his ability to score at all levels can’t be questioned.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ORANGE

Bunch certainly has the length to shine in the Syracuse zone, but winning this battle was about more than just fit. Washington was the real threat down the stretch, as the four-star wing visited Seattle in the run up to his commitment, but schools such as Florida State, USC, Maryland and Oklahoma coveted the Wasatch Academy standout for a time. Syracuse was one of the first programs to offer Bunch, making things official during the pandemic-ravaged summer of 2020, when evaluation opportunities were in short supply and campus visits were out of the question. Getting in early and staying active certainly helped give Boeheim and company gain the edge here.



