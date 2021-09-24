Commitment breakdown: Chase Ross is headed to Marquette

Chase Ross was one of the major stock risers this summer with his play this summer at the Peach Jam. His play in the Nike bubble led to the 6-foot-5 shooting guard receiving scholarship offers from programs all over the country.

This afternoon, the Texas native decided to end his recruitment in favor of Marquette.

Shaka Smart and his staff hosted Ross on an official visit earlier this month to help seal the deal for the 6-foot-5 wing. Ross took an official visit to Georgia last weekend as well. Kansas State, Rutgers and Texas A&M were a few of the other programs who were heavily involved in his recruitment.