Commitment breakdown: Chase Ross is headed to Marquette
Chase Ross was one of the major stock risers this summer with his play this summer at the Peach Jam. His play in the Nike bubble led to the 6-foot-5 shooting guard receiving scholarship offers from programs all over the country.
This afternoon, the Texas native decided to end his recruitment in favor of Marquette.
Shaka Smart and his staff hosted Ross on an official visit earlier this month to help seal the deal for the 6-foot-5 wing. Ross took an official visit to Georgia last weekend as well. Kansas State, Rutgers and Texas A&M were a few of the other programs who were heavily involved in his recruitment.
WHAT IS MARQUETTE GETTING?
The good news from Ross gives Marquette the type of wing that can be a really good player in the Big East the new few years. At 6-foot-5, he has the length, athleticism and defensive intensity that should allow him to thrive under Shaka Smart, particularly if he brings back his havoc-style full court pressure he used in his time at VCU. Ross is also a really smooth scorer in the paint with his ability to finish with authority at the rim or pull up short with a floater or a finish off the glass. He’s a more than capable three-point shooter as well. He’ll be a fun one to watch in the backcourt for the Golden Eagles alongside fellow 2022 commit Sean Jones.