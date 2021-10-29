Commitment breakdown: Chandler Jackson chooses the Seminoles
Leonard Hamilton received good news on Friday when his four-man 2022 class became five. Rivals150 No. 90 Chandler Jackson committed to Florida State, and Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will go through what this means for the Seminoles.
What Florida State is Getting
The first thing that pops off the page with Jackson is his physical frame. Never rushed, the 6-foot-5 lead guard can get to his spots and make a play in the half-court. He plays with outstanding balance and pace as he touches the paint, and he can put you in jail when he gets you on his hip. Defensively, the Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers senior plays with grit and should fit right in with how Florida State defends as a team. As he continues to develop his three-point accuracy, his elbow pull-up can be a lethal weapon. Jackson chose Florida State over a final two that also included Tennessee.
What this means for the Seminoles
Jackson is Florida State’s fifth commitment of the 2022 class. Jackson joins 6-foot-9 No. 130 Cameron Corhen as the class's two members of the Rivals150. Currently, 6-foot-8 power forward De’Ante Green, 6-foot-6 wing Tom House, and 6-foot-6 guard Jeremiah Bembry are the other members of the class. In 2021, Florida State had the No. 8 class via Rivals.com. The 2021 class included 5-star small forward Matthew Cleveland, 4-star guard Jalen Warley, 4-star post John Butler and 7-foot-3 JUCO recruit Naheem McLeod. Florida State remains in the mix for Ala Boutayeb, a 7-foot French National at Allentown (Pa.) Executive Education Academy.
What He Said
“Florida State can get me to the NBA, and that is my main goal,” Jackson said. “I trust Coach (Leonard) Hamilton, and the same will continue to push me to be a good person both on and off the court.”