Commitment breakdown: Chandler Jackson chooses the Seminoles

Leonard Hamilton received good news on Friday when his four-man 2022 class became five. Rivals150 No. 90 Chandler Jackson committed to Florida State, and Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will go through what this means for the Seminoles.



What Florida State is Getting

The first thing that pops off the page with Jackson is his physical frame. Never rushed, the 6-foot-5 lead guard can get to his spots and make a play in the half-court. He plays with outstanding balance and pace as he touches the paint, and he can put you in jail when he gets you on his hip. Defensively, the Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers senior plays with grit and should fit right in with how Florida State defends as a team. As he continues to develop his three-point accuracy, his elbow pull-up can be a lethal weapon. Jackson chose Florida State over a final two that also included Tennessee.

