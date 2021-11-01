Commitment breakdown: Brandon Miller chooses Alabama

Alabama continues to roll on the recruiting trail under Nate Oats. Today, five-star small forward Brandon Miller became the latest prospect to end his recruitment in favor of the Crimson Tide.

The Tennessee native trimmed his long list of scholarship offers down to Alabama, Kansas and Tennessee State before settling on the Crimson Tide. He also considered professional options such as the G-League Ignite as well as the NBL in Australia.

He joins Jaden Bradley, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, in Alabama’s class. The Crimson Tide could potentially receive more good news later today as Noah Clowney will decide between Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech.





WHAT IS ALABAMA GETTING?:

Long, athletic and versatile forwards are all the rage in basketball these days. That’s exactly what Brandon Miller will bring to the table in Tuscaloosa. Look for him to potentially be used in a similar way to what Nate Oats did with reigning SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones the last couple years. You’ll likely see Miller with some ball handling duties, defending multiple positions, and becoming one of the top players in the conference.



