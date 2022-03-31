Commitment breakdown: Auburn lands five-star Yohan Traore

Auburn added the crown jewel of its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday night, when former LSU commit Yohan Traore made the call for Bruce Pearl’s program. Traore, who backed off his pledge to LSU just a few backs ago, gives Auburn three commitments this cycle and provides the program with another potential pro. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the big man brings to the table as well as what it means for the big picture.

WHAT AUBURN IS GETTING

A French import, Traore was just bursting onto the American basketball scene at this time last year. He shot up the rankings quickly because of his 6-foot-10 frame, agility and knack for finishing around the basket. He’s since developed a nice shooting touch from mid-range and an average stroke from deep, which keeps defenders honest. That said, his calling card is his offensive game inside the paint, where he gets a lot of dunks and has developed an array of post moves. He also runs well and is effective in transition. Traore is an effective rebounder that creates second chance points and a willing defender, though he sometimes gets lost on that end of the floor.



