Commitment breakdown: Arkansas lands Jordan Walsh

One of the nation's hottest programs continued down its impressive path on Thursday evening, when Eric Musslemen and Arkansas landed the commitment of four-star forward Jordan Walsh. Below, Rivals.com examines what the Razorbacks are getting in their newest pledge as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT ARKANSAS IS GETTING

Walsh has shined at both forward spots in the past, but will likely be a wing at the college level. That said, his length and strength allow him to make an impact on the boards and provide some semblance of defensive versatility. The 6-foot-7 Walsh is capable of knocking down an open jumper from deep, but his offensive game is more about getting to the bucket, drawing contact and finishing through the trees.

He’s not a polished prospect as things stand, but Walsh has plenty of athleticism to lean on until he becomes a more consistent shooter and more well-rounded player. He has the feel of a player that could really come into his own in his second or third year in Fayetteville once he takes on some coaching and gets comfortable with his role.