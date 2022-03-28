Commitment Breakdown: Arkansas lands Anthony Black

One of the class of 2022’s top uncommitted prospects is uncommitted no more, as four-star guard Anthony Black has announced his intention to sign with Arkansas. The Texas-based prospect took hard looks at programs such as Oklahoma State and Gonzaga in addition to the NBA G-League, but will instead ship off to the SEC and join Eric Musselman, who seems to be building a sustainable powerhouse in Fayetteville. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Razorbacks are getting in addition to what it means for the big picture.





WHAT ARKANSAS IS GETTING

When Black is at his best, he oozes NBA potential because he comes equipped with length, high basketball IQ and the ability to take defenders off the dribble. He rebounds incredibly well for his position and boasts a diverse offensive skill set that allows him to get buckets in a number of different ways. How effective he’ll be at the next level, however, hinges on if he can play full time point guard in addition to how much he develops as a long-range shooter. If Black continues to refine his ball handling, he’ll have no problem running the point, as he already has a knack for making wise decisions with the ball in his hands. His length makes him an incredibly versatile defender, and he’ll get even better on that front as he adds much-needed muscle. Possibly the nicest thing about Black is that he manages to impact games though his motor, defense and rebounding even when he struggles shooting the ball, which happens a bit more than the four-star prospect would like. Black has the skill to be a starter right away but could really find himself and turn into something truly special in year two.