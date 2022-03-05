Commitment breakdown: Amaree Abram picks Ole Miss

Ole Miss received it’s fourth commitment in the class of 2022 on Saturday evening with the pledge of four-star guard Amaree Abram. The Southern California Academy guard was one of the biggest risers in the most recent Rivals150, jumping from outside the ranking to No. 108 in his class. Abram chose the Rebels over DePaul, Louisville, Maryland and St. John’s.

WHAT OLE MISS IS GETTING

Abram is a big guard that can play both on and off of the ball as needed, but is best with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-4, he’s terrific at getting two feet into the paint and creating for himself and for others. Abram’s outside shot is pretty consistent, but his bread and butter is getting to the basket and finishing in the paint. Paint traffic and shot difficulty don’t really deter him from finishing once he gets into the lane and he uses an array of dribble moves to create space and scoring angles. Kermit Davis is going to absolutely love having a guard with Abram’s offensive versatility and a guard whose length could serve as a versatile defender in the SEC. The Southern California Academy guard could compete for very quality minutes from the second he steps on campus in Oxford.

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE REBELS