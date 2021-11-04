Commitment breakdown: Alabama lands Nick Pringle

Nate Oates received his fourth commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday when Dodge City Community College forward Nick Pringle announced his commitment to Alabama.

“Alabama was just the perfect fit for me," Pringle said of his decision. "From the coaching staff to the style of play, they caught my eye. The competitive, fast-paced NBA play style was another important piece in my decision."

What Alabama is Getting

Pringle is a late-blooming forward prospect. He started high school off as a sub-six foot guard and grew to 6-foot-8 by graduation. Pringle retained the ability to handle, shoot, and pass and wrapped it in a lengthy and bouncy frame. Pringle started at Wofford averaging six minutes and two points per game. After a single COVID season there he transferred. Pringle, who still has three years of eligibility, chose Alabama over a final group that included Georgia, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Wichita State.





What this means for the Crimson Tide

Pringle is the fourth commitment of the 2022 class for Alabama. He joins 4-star point guard Jaden Bradley, 5-star forward Brandon Miller and 4-star center Noah Clowney. These commitments are stacked on top of a 2021 class that finished 11th in the final Rivals.com class rankings. That class had 5-star guard JD Davison, 4-star center Charles Bediako, and 4-star wing Jusaun Holt. Before the Pringle commitment, Alabama’s 2022 class was eighth in the Rivals.com 2022 class rankings. They are still in the mix for Rivals150 No. 70 Rylan Griffin, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Richardson (Tx.) High.