Commitment breakdown: Aidan Shaw chooses Missouri
Missouri reached into Kansas to grab a commitment from four-star forward Aidan Shaw on Friday afternoon, adding a second member to a 2022 class that already included in-state guard Christian Jones. Shaw, who currently sits at No. 57 in the Rivals150, is the Tigers’ highest rated recruit in years and has the upside to develop into a star in Columbia. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what MU is getting and what the news means for the big picture.
WHAT MIZZOU IS GETTING
Shaw has all the tools to be an impact player in the SEC, as he comes equipped with an incredible motor and great length for his position. He’s already a high-level and versatile defender that routinely blocks and changes shots. He’s also capable of making an impact as a rebounder upon his arrival on campus. He has the tools to become a major offensive threat, as the 6-foot-8 forward handles the ball pretty well for his size and is capable of knocking down an open jumper. He’ll improve as he learns to create for himself and become more consistent from deep. He has the feel of a prospect that will come into his own in his second or third year in college.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS
Mizzou fans will no doubt be thrilled that the Tigers were able to hold off a late push by Kansas to land a player from the Sunflower State, which is the kind of thing the program needs to do in order to capitalize on what seems like a bit of an uncertain time in Lawrence. That said, Shaw’s commitment is bigger than a mere jab at their rival. The Rivals150 forward is the highest ranked player to choose the Tigers since the program landed a pair of five stars in Jontay Porter and Michael Porter Jr. back in 2017.
IN HIS WORDS
“I got to talk to players, build relationships and really just got to get a feel of the Mizzou life. The whole thing was really a lot of fun, eye-opening, and it really helps in the end to see what Mizzou is about.” -- Shaw to PoweMizzou.com following his official visit to Columbia.
“Missouri really preachers building my own brand with social media and stuff. That was a really big thing for me with Missouri. With the new name and likeness thing, that was important.” -- Shaw to Rivals.com in July.