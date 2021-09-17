Commitment breakdown: Aidan Shaw chooses Missouri

Missouri reached into Kansas to grab a commitment from four-star forward Aidan Shaw on Friday afternoon, adding a second member to a 2022 class that already included in-state guard Christian Jones. Shaw, who currently sits at No. 57 in the Rivals150, is the Tigers’ highest rated recruit in years and has the upside to develop into a star in Columbia. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what MU is getting and what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT MIZZOU IS GETTING

Shaw has all the tools to be an impact player in the SEC, as he comes equipped with an incredible motor and great length for his position. He’s already a high-level and versatile defender that routinely blocks and changes shots. He’s also capable of making an impact as a rebounder upon his arrival on campus. He has the tools to become a major offensive threat, as the 6-foot-8 forward handles the ball pretty well for his size and is capable of knocking down an open jumper. He’ll improve as he learns to create for himself and become more consistent from deep. He has the feel of a prospect that will come into his own in his second or third year in college.