Commitment breakdown: Aden Holloway commits to Auburn
Auburn landed four-star guard Aden Holloway on Tuesday. The top-50 prospect becomes the Tigers’ first commitment in the rising senior class, and a nice cornerstone addition for Bruce Pearl.
Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what Auburn is getting in Holloway and where the Tigers go from here.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN
Holloway fits the mold of typical Auburn guards under Bruce Pearl. He’s a shorter, quick guard that can fill it up in a hurry and plays with flair on the perimeter. The four-star guard is coming off of a strong showing at Peach Jam, where he averaged 17 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per contest over a six game period. Holloway can play on or off of the ball and is used to playing alongside Rob Dillingham, so he should comfortably slide into Auburn’s multi-guard lineups with little problem at all.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE TIGERS?
With Holloway, Pearl has a very nice start to the perimeter in the 2023 class. He’s also a player who should be at Auburn for a couple of seasons. Look for the Tigers to turn their attention to Wesley Yates as a potential running mate alongside Holloway. On the interior, Auburn is big fish hunting with Baye Fall, KJ Evans and Assane Diop all on their radar. If the Tigers land just one of those forward prospects to pair with Holloway, it would shape up to be one of the best 1-2 punch tandems in the 2023 recruiting class. I’d also expect Auburn to be very active in the transfer portal after this upcoming season.