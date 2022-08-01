Commitment breakdown: Aden Holloway commits to Auburn

Auburn landed four-star guard Aden Holloway on Tuesday. The top-50 prospect becomes the Tigers’ first commitment in the rising senior class, and a nice cornerstone addition for Bruce Pearl. Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what Auburn is getting in Holloway and where the Tigers go from here.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AUBURN

Holloway fits the mold of typical Auburn guards under Bruce Pearl. He’s a shorter, quick guard that can fill it up in a hurry and plays with flair on the perimeter. The four-star guard is coming off of a strong showing at Peach Jam, where he averaged 17 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per contest over a six game period. Holloway can play on or off of the ball and is used to playing alongside Rob Dillingham, so he should comfortably slide into Auburn’s multi-guard lineups with little problem at all.

*****

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE TIGERS?