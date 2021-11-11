Commitment at a glance: UGA lands Marquavious Brown

It’s only the second day of the early signing period for the 2022 class, but Georgia's Tom Crean and staff are already working ahead for the 2023 class. The Bulldogs received a commitment this afternoon Marquavious Brown, the No. 89 ranked prospect in the Rivals150.

“I chose Georgia because the coaching staff is the perfect fit for me,” Brown said. “They’ll push me to be the best player I can, and it’s the best spot for mom because she’ll be closer and can be there with me through my process. The school is great for me academically. I’m definitely ready to get going with the guys there!”

Brown’s commitment comes just a week after he received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. He followed up the offer from Georgia by visiting the school this past weekend for the football game against Missouri.

The four-star shooting guard trimmed his list last week down to four schools that included Missouri, UAB and Texas Tech along with the Bulldogs. The Georgia native is the first commitment for Tom Crean in the 2023 class.