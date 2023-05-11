Syracuse landed its second commitment of the 2024 cycle on Thursday, when four-star prospect Donnie Freeman announced his intention to head to upstate New York for college. Freeman is the No. 54 prospect in the 2024 class and gives the Orange a high-upside forward to pair with sharp-shooting guard Elijah Moore in its recruiting class.

Below, Rivals explores what head coach Adrian Autry is getting in Freeman as well as what it means for the new era of Syracuse hoops.





WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING:

Freeman’s initial ranking was largely a bet on size, agility and potential. The four-star prospect is beginning to evolve from a skill standpoint, however, and trending toward becoming the well rounded front-court prospect most projected him as a couple years ago. His ball skills and jumper from range have improved dramatically this year. So while he still has plenty of developing to do, the current trajectory is encouraging. The 6-foot-9 forward is an extremely mobile and fluid big with impressive hands and touch around the rim. He also has a pull-up game in the mid-range worth mentioning. His length and plus athleticism provide him with the potential to be a high-level and versatile defender as he becomes more consistent with his effort on that end of the floor. Freeman feels like a respect that will contribute in his freshman season but could really come into his own as a sophomore as he adds muscle and polish to his perimeter skills.