Commitment at a glance: RJ Godfrey talks Clemson pledge

Clemson started off the early signing period with the addition of a Rivals150 prospect. The Tigers won out in a recruiting battle that became intense over the last few weeks to receive a commitment from small forward RJ Godfrey.

“I chose Clemson because of the great coaching staff they have with Coach [Brad] Brownell and Coach [Antonio] Dean,” Godfrey said. “I know Coach Dean is committed to making me better. I’m excited to work with him. It’s also in the ACC with powerhouses like Duke, Louisville, Virginia and UNC. I’m hoping we can build something and become the new kings of the ACC.”

Clemson offered the Georgia native last month and worked quickly to get him on campus for an unofficial visit in late October. Godfrey chose the Tigers after also considering Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Utah.

Godfrey is the third commitment in Clemson’s 2022 class as he joins three-star power forward Chauncey Wiggins and three-star shooting guard Chauncey Gibson.