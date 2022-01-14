Commitment at a glance: LSU lands five-star Marvel Allen

One of the top guards in the 2023 class came off the board on Friday night, when Florida-based standout Marvel Allen made the call for LSU. Allen chose the Tigers over a long list of offers, including ones from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Kansas. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what LSU is getting as well as how the Tigers pulled it off.





WHAT LSU IS GETTING

Allen is an explosive scorer that can fill it up in numerous ways when he’s going well. He’s become a better long-range shooter in the last year, but his battle on that front will be with consistency. The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian star is the type of prospect that will wow you in one viewing, but be relatively quiet on the offensive end the next time you see him. Allen’s elite athleticism makes him a high-upside defender. He’s capable of playing both guard spots at the college level, as he shines as a ball-handler as well as a three-level sorcerer. The 6-foot-4 prospect comes equipped with a sky-high ceiling, but he’ll need to learn to assert himself on the offensive end every time he takes the floor in order to take the next step.