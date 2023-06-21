News More News
Commitment at a glance: Jarin Stevenson chooses Alabama

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

Alabama landed a top-30 prospect on Wednesday night in the form of Jarin Stevenson, who announced his intention to play for the Crimson Tide. The reclassified North Carolina-based forward is a late addition for head coach Nate Oats’ 2023 class. Stevenson chose the Tide over fellow finalists North Carolina and Virginia.

Below Rivals has a look at what Bama is getting in the long, athletic power forward.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Stevenson has been plenty effective over the past year, but the agile, 6-foot-10 forward is still more of a bet on potential than production. Stevenson, who averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game in the EYBL this season, runs the floor well for his size and brings a brand of agility that’s pretty rare among prospects of his stature. He’s become a more dangerous face-up player on the offensive end in the last year, but still has some potential to reach as he expands his offensive game and becomes a more effective long-range shooter.That said there simply aren’t a lot of players of his stature that can create off the dribble like North Carolina-based prospects. Stevenson protects the rim at a decent rate and impacts games on the glass as he is now, though he could become an elite rebounder if he adds more upper-body strength in college. There’s a reason the Alabama commit sits just a few slots away from five-star status, and the most encouraging part of his game might be the room he has for growth.

