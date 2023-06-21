Alabama landed a top-30 prospect on Wednesday night in the form of Jarin Stevenson , who announced his intention to play for the Crimson Tide. The reclassified North Carolina-based forward is a late addition for head coach Nate Oats’ 2023 class. Stevenson chose the Tide over fellow finalists North Carolina and Virginia.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Stevenson has been plenty effective over the past year, but the agile, 6-foot-10 forward is still more of a bet on potential than production. Stevenson, who averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game in the EYBL this season, runs the floor well for his size and brings a brand of agility that’s pretty rare among prospects of his stature. He’s become a more dangerous face-up player on the offensive end in the last year, but still has some potential to reach as he expands his offensive game and becomes a more effective long-range shooter.That said there simply aren’t a lot of players of his stature that can create off the dribble like North Carolina-based prospects. Stevenson protects the rim at a decent rate and impacts games on the glass as he is now, though he could become an elite rebounder if he adds more upper-body strength in college. There’s a reason the Alabama commit sits just a few slots away from five-star status, and the most encouraging part of his game might be the room he has for growth.