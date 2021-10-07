Commitment at a glance: Four-star Cam Whitmore to Villanova
Villanova picked up its third commitment of the 2022 cycle on Thursday afternoon, when four-star forward Cam Whitmore announced his intentions to sign with the Wildcats over fellow finalists Illinois and North Carolina.
One of the summer’s highest risers, the versatile 6-foot-6 prospect’s commitment is plenty of reason for Nova fans to celebrate. Below, Rivals.com dives into what Whitmore’s commitment means for head coach Jay Wright and his powerhouse program.
WHAT VILLANOVA IS GETTING
A hyper-explosive athlete, The 6-foot-6 Whitmore projects as a high-level college player with a possible pro future. Whitmore’s motor never seems to stall and his combination of length and dexterity provide versatility on both ends of the floor. The shot up 79 spots to No. 22 in the Rivals150 after a monster summer that saw him become a bit more consistent as a shooter and show the ability to impact games on the glass and the defensive end. Whitmore averaged 17 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game during EBYL Peach Jam pool play. He gets to the rack and finishes as well as anyone at his position. So while there’s still work to be done when it comes to his 3-point stroke, his trajectory as a prospect is encouraging.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS
Whitmore made his mark during the June evaluation period, impressing with his play above the rim and his impressive rebounding prowess to go along with his ability to fill it up from deep, What’s most impressive about big picture, however, is that Jay Wright was able to beat out a number of major programs, including in-state Maryland and blue blood North Carolina. Nova seemed to take the lead roughly a month ago and never wavered from the top spot. Whitmore joins four-star guards Brendan Hausen and Mark Armstrong on the Wildcats’ 2022 commitment list.
IN HIS WORDS
“My first priority is to attack the basket and put my opponents in the rim. I am active as a playmaker, get my teammates open shots, too. Coming into this live period, I wanted to win. My goal was to win games and I knew that if we did that everything else would fall into place.” -- Whitmore Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw this summer