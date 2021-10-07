Commitment at a glance: Four-star Cam Whitmore to Villanova

Villanova picked up its third commitment of the 2022 cycle on Thursday afternoon, when four-star forward Cam Whitmore announced his intentions to sign with the Wildcats over fellow finalists Illinois and North Carolina.

One of the summer’s highest risers, the versatile 6-foot-6 prospect’s commitment is plenty of reason for Nova fans to celebrate. Below, Rivals.com dives into what Whitmore’s commitment means for head coach Jay Wright and his powerhouse program.





WHAT VILLANOVA IS GETTING

A hyper-explosive athlete, The 6-foot-6 Whitmore projects as a high-level college player with a possible pro future. Whitmore’s motor never seems to stall and his combination of length and dexterity provide versatility on both ends of the floor. The shot up 79 spots to No. 22 in the Rivals150 after a monster summer that saw him become a bit more consistent as a shooter and show the ability to impact games on the glass and the defensive end. Whitmore averaged 17 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game during EBYL Peach Jam pool play. He gets to the rack and finishes as well as anyone at his position. So while there’s still work to be done when it comes to his 3-point stroke, his trajectory as a prospect is encouraging.



