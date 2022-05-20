Commitment at a glance: DJ Jefferson lands at Tennessee

Former Tulsa signee DJ Jefferson, who was released form his letter of intent and returned to the market a couple months back, has now found a new home at Tennessee. The Rivals150 wing announced his intentions to become a Vol on Friday afternoon and will bring a well-rounded skill set to Knoxville.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Vols are getting and what it means for Rick Barnes’ programs.





WHAT TENNESSEE IS GETTING

Jefferson is an impressive get this late in the cycle, as he provides high-upside value when it comes to long-term development. The 6-foot-5 wing brings a level of length and strength that can’t be coached while providing some serious defensive versatility because of it. He’s capable of guarding nearly any position on the floor due to his combination of size and quickness. The Vols won’t look to Jefferson to come in and dominate games right away, but his physical gifts and ability to get to the rim and finish with either hand could help him see minutes as a freshman. Jefferson creates shots off the bounce and is capable of knocking down open 3-pointers, even if he's not a dead-eye shooter. Simply put, his biggest strength is the well-rounded nature of his game. He may not blow you away with any one talent, but he does almost everything fairly well and can help a team in innumerable ways.



