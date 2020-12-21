Basketball Recruiting - Commitment at a glance: Aminu Mohammed picks Georgetown

Another five-star prospect came off the board on Monday, when Aminu Mohammed announced his intentions to sign with the Georgetown. One of the more prolific scorers in the 2021 class, Mohammed will bring a dose of excitement to Capital One Arena and is mulling the possibility of enrolling in January. Below, the newest Hoya discusses his pledge and Rivals.com has a look at what Patrick Ewing's program is getting in the Nigerian-born star





IN HIS WORDS:

ON WHY HE CHOSE THE HOYAS

“The academics are great there. That was a big plus. You know, the coach played in the NBA. That’s nice. He wants me to get there and he feels like he could get me there, too. I’m closest with Patrick Ewing.”





ON HOW IMPORTANT IT WAS THAT GEORGETOWN IS CLOSE TO HOME

“That didn’t really play into the decision. It was everything else.”





ON HOW HE FITS IN WITH THE GEORGETOWN SYSTEM

“They want to play defense ... and play defense to create offense. They’re trying to run and play in transition. That kind of fits me. The coaches stress getting the ball on defense and to break out and go. I fit that system.”





ON AN ENROLLMENT TIMETABLE

“It’s all based on if Covid messes up my high school season. If it messes it up and we get interrupted, then I’ll go [in January]. If not, then I’ll just play out the season.”







ON WHEN HE MADE HIS CHOICE

"If you want me to be honest, today. I didn't know until today. It came down to Georgia and Georgetown."





WHAT GEORGETOWN IS GETTING

A strong and hyper-athletic wing with the ability to get buckets at the rack or from long range, Mohammed has been scoring in bunches as a senior and has shown great progress as a shooter. He scored 43 in a game earlier this month and showed off a consistent jumper in the effort. That said, his trademarks are creating his own shot and scoring off the dribble. Mohammed knows how to use his body to create space and also boasts a motor that never stops running. He handles the ball incredibly well for a prospect of his size, and his game should translate to college ball relatively quickly.



