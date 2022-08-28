Illinois landed the first member of its 2023 recruiting class when DMV-area power forward Amani Hansberry announced his intention to sign with the Illini on Sunday. Hansberry, who attends Baltimore’s Mount Saint Joseph High School, plays the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Durant and is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.

Below, national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy takes a look at what Illinois is getting as well as what Hansberry’s commitment means for the bigger picture.





WHAT ILLINOIS IS GETTING

Hansberry may lack elite length for a power forward, but the 6-foot-8 bruiser is as creative a scorer in the low block as there is in the class. It all starts with his ability to consistently catch the ball in the post and create offense with his back to the basket. A slick finisher with incredibly reliable hands and multiple post maneuvers at his disposal, Hansberry boasts broad shoulders that allow him to create space even against bigger defenders. He’s more than just a back-to-basket scorer, however, as the Baltimore product posts gaudy rebounding totals even against top-flight competition, the likes of which he’ll see in the Big 10. He’s not a particularly reliable shooter from outside of 15 feet but doesn’t need to be because of how he shines in other facets. Overall, Hansberry is a steadying presence on the offensive end that will also create extra possessions on the glass. He leaves something to be desired on the defensive end but moves fluidly, which suggests he could improve as a defender down the road.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ILLINI

Hansberry is the Illini’s first 2023 commitment in a class that may not be huge from a sheer numbers standpoint. That said, the addition of Hansberry didn't come easily. Head coach Brad Underwood beat out programs such as Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech to land the East Coast-based prospect, who had plenty of closer-to-home options. Hansberry's versatile skill set makes him intriguing as a long-term successor to current Illini forward Coleman Hawkins, whose skill set is somewhat similar even if Hawkins possesses more length. Assistant coach Chester Frazier, is also from the DMV area, headed up Illinois’ pursuit of Hansberry and deserves a bundle of credit for landing the do-everything forward.