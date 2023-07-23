UConn added its second major commitment of the month on Sunday, when the Huskies picked up a verbal commitment from Philadelphia Imhotep Charter High School guard Ahmad Nowell. Nowell chose UConn over fellow finalists Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia Tech and gave head coach Dan Hurley a versatile guard to lead his future roster. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what the Huskies are getting in their newest pledge as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT UCONN IS GETTING

Nowell is the epitome of a “Philly Guard.” The four-star prospect is a hard-nosed, big-motored tank that absorbs contact incredibly well and comes equipped with a strong upper-body and a broad-shouldered frame that he uses to get to his spots and finish through contact. He’s taken a step forward when it comes to shot selection this year as well. So while he’s still not an elite long-range sniper, he can hurt you from the outside if given a look at the rim and is doing a better job when it comes to identifying good shots. Where he’s grown the most, however, has been as a facilitator. Nowell makes much wiser decisions with the ball in his hands than he did a year ago but his strength is his defining quality and allows him to create shots, reliably finish in the paint and function as a tough defender that gives ball-handlers trouble by bumping them off their paths. Nowell averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and assists in six games at this year’s Peach Jam, where he was one of the more well-rounded backcourt prospects in the field. He’ll take the next step as he develops as a shooter and continues to grow as a ball-handler.