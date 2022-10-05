The Washington Huskies kicked off their 2023 recruiting class in a big way on Wednesday with the addition of five-star guard Wesley Yates. The top-25 prospect chose to play for Mike Hopkins over a list of programs which included LSU, Texas and Auburn. Let’s take a look at what this means for the Huskies.

WHAT THE HUSKIES ARE GETTING IN YATES

Yates will enter the college game with a college-ready body at 6-foot-4, and around 200 pounds. He has the strength to step in and compete right away the moment he steps on campus. The five-star guard can be labeled as a streaky shooter for the time being, but when he’s on, he’s on. He shot over 41-percent from the outside in three out of five EYBL sessions, all on high volume, with a high point of 56-percent in the first session. He also shot under 20-percent in two of the sessions. There’s not any drop off between his ability to score within the offense or off of self-created looks, and at the end of the day, Yates is also a gamer who isn’t afraid to go make plays when his team needs it the most.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR WASHINGTON