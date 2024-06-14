UGA grabbed a potential difference-maker on Friday, when four-star point guard Savo Drezgic announced his commitment to Georgia. A Serbian import, Drezgic is the No. 106 prospect in the Rivals150 and gives Mike White's program a well-rounded floor general. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Bulldogs are getting in Drezgic, who is a candidate to reclassify to the class of 2024.





WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

Drezgic has been in the United States for less than a year and spent the last few months splitting time between American grassroots ball and playing for the Serbian National Team in his native country. What’s been clear about his game during his time in the States, however, is his advanced floor vision and impressive passing ability, two traits that may allow him to see early playing time in the SEC. Drezgic still has some adjustments to make when it comes to physicality and becoming a more consistent shooter, but his motor and facilitation skills should excite Bulldog fans. When Drezgic is going well, he can fill it up from behind the arc. He’s proven that much, but calling him a streaky shooter seems fair at this juncture. The muscular, 6-foot-3 point guard has impressive positional size that will serve him well in the American college game, especially when it comes to getting to his spots and absorbing contact. Defensively, his size and impressive motor give him intriguing upside, which will serve him well as a multi-year college player.