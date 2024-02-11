Recently, Colt Langdon surpassed 1,500 career points at Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.) after posting the best numbers of his career this season: 27.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

It always bodes well for future projections when you’ve produced enough on the offensive end to become your school’s all-time leading scorer as an underclassman.

“I’m just having fun out there,” Langdon said. “I put in a lot of work, and now I’m just going out there and doing what I work so hard on. I just try to get better every time I step on the floor.”

That production and mentality has Langdon sitting atop the wish list of some of college basketball’s biggest coaches.

Alabama, Butler, LSU, Mississippi State, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Rutgers, Creighton, Georgetown and Pitt are all in constant contact trying to lure the 6-foot-7 wing.

Makes sense for a prospect who has been mentioned in the mold of Luka Dončić.

“I’ve gotten those comparisons before because I’m a bigger guy who does everything,” Langdon said. “I can score from all levels, rebound and defend. My biggest thing that I take pride in is that I’m able to do everything well.”

He showcased that all-around game last summer while running with Team Loaded in the adidas 3SSB where he averaged 17 points a game.

This summer he’ll run with Team United in the Nike EYBL.

“I just want to prove myself in the EYBL,” Langdon said. “It’s the best competition, so I want to show what I can do against the best. That’s something that I’m really looking forward to. I feel like I have a lot to show people and prove, so I stay hungry.”

Perhaps that motivation stems from being ranked No. 128 overall in the Rivals 150 or to earn his dream offer, but either way Langdon is taking a “take no prisoners” approach headed into spring and summer ball.

“I grew up a Duke fan, so they would definitely be my dream offer,” Langdon said. “I have some great options already, but, of course, I’d love to hear from Duke. At the end of the day, I’m going to pick the best situation and more than anything I just want to be the best player I can be and to prove myself every time I’m out there. That’s really my only motivation.”