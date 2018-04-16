One of the top transfer prospects available this spring, Prentiss Nixon has narrowed his list of schools to a group of four. A junior guard from Colorado State that averaged over 16 points and three rebounds this past season, Nixon has already hosted three head coaches for in-home visits and will hear a Big 12 head coach’s pitch today, April 16.

A 6-foot-2 guard prospect from Illinois, Nixon told Rivals.com that he has narrowed his list of schools to Iowa State, SMU, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago. A sit one, play one prospect that will immediately infuse scoring, toughness and defense into whichever program that he calls fit, Nixon hosted head coaches from Loyola, Illinois State and SMU this past weekend for in-home visits. Today, April 16, Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm is completing an in-home visit with the CSU standout.