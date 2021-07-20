Colleges taking notice of Kel'el Ware's size, talent

Kel’el Ware is the No. 33-ranked player in the current 2022 Rivals150. This makes the 7-foot center the No. 5 player at his position in his class.

“I would say right now I am able to defend well, block shots and grab rebounds. On offense, I can post up and shoot over most defenders. I watch a lot of Joel Embiid, trying to improve my game,” Ware said.

The North Little Rock (Ark.) High School post is playing this summer with the All Arkansas Red (Ark.) UA Rise program and has a host of schools following him during the live period.

“I went on official visits to Arkansas and Oregon this June, and I took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss,” Ware said. “It feels good to have college coaches in the gym, you know they’re the ones recruiting me. The college coaches are actually able to come watch me play in person and not just watch the film.”

