Basketball Recruiting - Colleges starting to notice Isaiah Miranda, a 7-foot-1 sophomore

Isaiah Miranda is a 7-foot-1 sophomore at Philadelphia's Phelps School. The rangy and bouncy forward has range that extends beyond the 3-point line and has been one of the most interesting prospects in the 2023 class so far this spring.

“I feel like my strong points are that I am very mobile for my size, for a big man, and I can play in the paint or on the perimeter. I can move the ball and I can shoot it really well," Miranda said.

College coaches have already begun to take notice of Miranda, who will be playing his travel ball this summer with the Rhode Island Elite team.

“I currently have Bryant, Rhode Island, Siena, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech offers," Miranda said.

