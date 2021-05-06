 Basketball Recruiting - Colleges starting to notice Isaiah Miranda, a 7-foot-1 sophomore
Colleges starting to notice Isaiah Miranda, a 7-foot-1 sophomore

Isaiah Miranda is a 7-foot-1 sophomore at Philadelphia's Phelps School. The rangy and bouncy forward has range that extends beyond the 3-point line and has been one of the most interesting prospects in the 2023 class so far this spring.

“I feel like my strong points are that I am very mobile for my size, for a big man, and I can play in the paint or on the perimeter. I can move the ball and I can shoot it really well," Miranda said.

College coaches have already begun to take notice of Miranda, who will be playing his travel ball this summer with the Rhode Island Elite team.

“I currently have Bryant, Rhode Island, Siena, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech offers," Miranda said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS 

Seton Hall: “They just offered me, so I am still getting to know all the coaches. I know they are a very good program who can develop big men who play like me.”

Virginia Tech: “I know they get a lot of production out of their big men. They like for their big men to do a lot more than just bang it up down low. I like that. They had a good season and I am excited to look into them more.”

WHAT'S NEXT? 

“I am hearing now from a lot of Big East schools, not really anything down South yet, but schools in my area are talking to me and my coaches," Miranda said.

Miranda said he hopes to catch the attention of college coaches who acknowledge his versatility as a big man.

“I feel like whatever college wants to see me and recruit me as more than just a big who plays down low, that will be big for me," Miranda said. "I can do so much more than just bang down low."

