Finally, just when Jeremiah Green thought he’d trimmed his list of potential college suitors down to a more workable 10, the college coaching carousel sent multiple head honchos off to conquer new territory, which caused the four-star point guard to rethink limiting his options.

“I had got it down to 10, but when all that started happening, I had to just start over,” said Green, who checks in at No. 48 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025. “A new coach just changes everything and with it being a live period, I wanted to have it open.”

Green said the original 10 – Texas, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas State, TCU, Houston, Virginia and Texas A&M – remain in the mix, while others continue to circle the 6-foot-3 floor general.

This past season, Green averaged 15 points a game for Sunrise Christian Academy and has averaged 11.2 points a game so far this season for Pro Skills in the Nike EYBL.

“My thing is that I want to make the best decision for me,” Green said. “I may cut my list, I may commit, I don’t know yet. It’s all up in the air at this point.”

Green was one of 30 prospects selected to suit up in the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp beginning on May 23. The final 12-man roster will compete for the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup in Buenos Aires.

“I love to compete, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Green said. “To be one of the players picked to compete for a spot is an honor for me.”

As for his recruitment, Green said he’s taking the slow roll approach as he continues to build relationships with new staffs and sift through new interests.

“I’ll see what comes from the live period and just kinda go from there,” Green said. “I felt like the fresh start was the best thing for me at this point.”