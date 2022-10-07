Rivals spoke with Demary’s high school coach, Michael Wright , who has coached the four-star guard at Liberty Heights and now at Combine Academy.

Demary’s commitment is the first domino to fall in what could be a big couple of months for the Trojans, who are also looking to add five-star guard Isaiah Collier and four-star forward Arrinten Page , as well as other prospects.

On Friday afternoon, USC received the first commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. chose the Trojans over NC State, VCU, and others.

Description of his game: “He’s a point guard that’s always looking to attack, always looking to put pressure on the defense. He looks to score, but most importantly, he looks to put his teammates in better positions as well.”

Strengths: “Touching the paint at will and recognizing the defense and knowing how they’re going to try to stop him or his teammates. His ability to score the ball in traffic as well as shooting the ball, and most importantly, his calling card, which is how good of a defensive player he is.”

Things to work on: “Increasing his range and continuing to add more athleticism to his game.”

Personality: “He’s an all-around leader. He’s a leader in the classroom, he always takes care of business there. He leads on the court and he leads off of the court. On the court, he holds his teammates accountable because he holds his self accountable. He’s an every day kind of kid, he don’t just get up for practice because college coaches are coming, he’s the same kid in every practice and every drill no matter the time of day. He’s going to give maximum effort, and he’s going to also demand that his teammates give maximum effort.”

Co-existing with other top guards: “I think he would do a tremendous job co-existing with another high quality guard at the next level. During his time in high school, he’s played with a bunch of teammates that were highly sought after. He’s always played with talented players.”