Oglesby discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It was just Coach (Dennis) Gates,” he said. “His rep that he has from the past but also the family atmosphere there. I believe in Coach Gates and that he can develop me as a ballplayer. I just loved the atmosphere there and it was just a great visit.”

The first full class of the Dennis Gates era began on Saturday evening. Rock School guard Alec Oglesby committed to the Horizon League program, giving the Vikings a good sized off-guard most known for his shot making abilities.

Oglesby committed to Cleveland State over Cincinnati, Milwaukee, San Jose State and Yale. First year assistant coach Rob Summers and the remainder of the staff was vital to landing the talented guard from Florida.

The 6-foot-5 guard is a strong and tough-minded scorer valued most for his shot making prowess. He is someone that can play both on and off of the ball and has the ability to impact the game as a defender, rebounder and perimeter shooter.

The Rock School product becomes the first member of Cleveland State’s 2020 class. He has the chance to impact the program immediately as Gates and his staff continue to pursue many other found within the 2020 class in attempting to solidify its roster for future years.