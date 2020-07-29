Basketball Recruiting - Clemson lands reclassified center Lynn Kidd

A big body with soft hands, feel for the game and an ability to score inside and out, Kidd has the chance to either fight for minutes this season or redshirt and begin his college career in the fall of 2021. Spending last winter at IMG Academy, Kidd brings size and mobility to the frontcourt that will be relied upon immediately.

After seeing a late scholarship open for the upcoming season, Clemson went the reclassification route in squelching a need along its frontline. Four-star center Lynn Kidd has decided to leap into 2020 class and will enroll at the ACC program in the coming weeks after committing to the Tigers on late Tuesday evening.

Kidd was formerly a member of the 2020 that reclassified into the 2021 class towards the beginning of his high school career. Before reclassifying back into his original class on Tuesday, he was seen as a top-125 type of prospect nationally and as one of the top-20 centers in his class. Georgia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest were the latest to jump into the picture for Kidd, while a bevy of other ACC and SEC programs had pursued up until this point.

Clemson enters the new season with hopes of a return to the NCAA Tournament due in part to the depth that they boast in the frontcourt. The return of Jonathan Bähre and Aamir Simms, along with the enrollments of PJ Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, should give the Tigers plenty if firepower to work with in the frontcourt. Throwing Kidd into the mix may bring greater inexperience but also talent that Brad Brownell could lean upon throughout the winter.

Kidd becomes Clemson’s third and final member of its 2020 class. Clemson also sits with a commitment in the 2021 class that is Rivals150 guard Josh Beadle and will look to go about remaking its roster further in the coming months as it remains involved with a bevy of talented wings and forwards.