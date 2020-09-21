Basketball Recruiting - Clemson lands big man Ian Schieffelin

Clemson lands big man Ian Schieffelin
Clemson is on the board in the 2021 class with another commitment tonight. Ian Schieffelin has decided to end his recruitment in favor of Brad Brownell’s Tigers.
“I’m committing to Clemson because I will fit in well with their playing style,” Schieffelin told Rivals.com. “I have a lot of the same skills they look for and I love their coaching staff. It just feels like home.”
The Georgia native had a terrific junior season for Grayson High School in helping the Rams make a run to the 7-A state championship. The 6-foot-8 power forward continued his strong play with Team Curry (NC) this summer, which is where offers came in from Clemson and Virginia Tech among others. Appalachian State, Dayton and Richmond were in the schools forming his top five.
Currently ranked the No. 42 power forward in the 2021 class, it’s his productivity that makes him such a valued prospect. He’s stretched out the range on his jump shot to where he consistently makes shots from three-point range to compliment his ability to score around the rim. He’s tough on the boards and has really good timing as a shot blocker.
Schieffelin joins Rivals150 guard Josh Beadle in Clemson’s 2021 class.