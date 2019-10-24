After landing its biggest recruit within the past 10 years yesterday in PJ Hall, Clemson added another talented piece to its 2020 class. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a four-star forward out of Quebec, Canada, gave his verbal commitment to the Tigers.

“Coach (Brad) Brownell’s track record and their style of play, really fit with his versatility,” his father, Gaetz Prosper, told Rivals.com about his son’s decision. “We truly felt that the family environment was there. We felt that whenever we went there and everyone around the team, all of the way up to the athletic director, that was really the biggest thing. The coaches were very open-minded and we never felt rushed.”

Originally a member of the 2021 class, not only has Prosper committed to the Tigers, but he also will reclassify and enroll in the 2020 class. He is entering his first year at the NBA Academy Latin America and boosted his stock this summer at the NBA Academy Games and the Basketball Without Borders Camp where he was discovered by the Clemson staff.