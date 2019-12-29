Classic at Damien: Kijani Wright dominates, early suitors form
La Verne, CA. – One of the top frontcourt prospects in the 2022 class, Kijani Wright has invested a good amount of time with his game which was reflected by a dominant showing at The Classic at Damien. A skilled and productive half-court weapon, Wright discussed his game, schools involved within his recruitment and the idea of the one-and-done rule being no longer.
“I have just been staying in the gym, working on my shooting and staying low. I am just getting my wind back since I was sick so getting better conditioned,” Wright said. “I think that I am a really good passer. Whenever we have our other big in, I am really good out of the high-low, and also shooting. Just now, my shot was there so it is good to have that.”
Arizona, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Vanderbilt are just a few of the schools involved early in his early recruitment, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “Arizona is awesome; they are a really good program. DT (Dalen Terry), I cannot wait for him to get there, but he better ball out over there, for sure.”
Stanford: “I pride myself on my academics. I know that everyone says that but you can’t play basketball without academics so I am just trying to focus on that so I get to play basketball and get to see these schools.”
UCLA: “He (Mick Cronin) is really into his guys. He is very vocal, I like that about him, and is more about getting his guys going. He is one of the best coaches at one of the best programs so I know that it would be nice to play for him.”
USC: “USC is a really good program. Evan (Mobley) going there and then you have Isaiah (Mobley) there, so having them there, it is going to be a dynamic duo. They are going to be a powerhouse.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Seeing that Wright is one of top prospects in the 2022 class and talk has continued to swirl around his class being the first that could potentially leap straight to the NBA since 2004, he assessed what it would mean for the one-and-done rule to be erased. “A lot could happen in two or three years. I could go pro out of high school or stay in college one, two, three or four years; who knows?” he said. “I think if they get rid of the one-and-done rule, it is up to them. It is their mindset with what they want to do and it is up to them.”
Should the one-and-done be erased entirely? “I don’t know,” Wright stated. “I don’t think that I have a say and I am just trying to focus on here and a lot could happen in two or three years. I think that if someone wants to go to the league or go to college, it is their decision.”
Having taken unofficial visits to UCLA and USC already, no other visits have been scheduled. In the meantime, expect for more programs to jump into the picture as the chances of the blue bloods becoming involved is more than likely.