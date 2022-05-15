Class of 2025 introduction: Baltimore-based F Chris Thomas

BALTIMORE – Rivals.com hasn’t ranked class-of-2025 prospects yet, but Baltimore’s Chris Thomas will be a name to watch as the class’ Rivals150 comes together down the road. Thomas, who plays his high school ball at Baltimore's Seed School and his summers with the Team Thrill grassroots organization, holds three offers as things stand and will likely see his options increase as college coaches get eyes on him. Thomas recently sat down with Rivals.com to provide a quick update on where he stands as a prospect and the schools involved in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

ON HIS MEASURABLES “I’m 6-foot-6 right now and, like, 205 right now.” ON HIS THREE EARLY OFFERS “They came in this order; Rhode Island, George Mason and then Bryant.” ON WHICH OFFER STANDS OUT “Really, George Mason to be honest. I’ve been around George Mason for a minute now. I’ve visited and I really like it. I’ve been to games.” ON WHAT GIVES GEORGE MASON THE EDGE “I’m very close with Kim English. he’s a great guy. My dad is close with him and all my coaches are close with him, too.” ON HIS DAD “My dad played basketball, but not with Kim English. He just knows him well. ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME “I feel like I’m a big guy with skill. I feel like I play like a big guard.”



