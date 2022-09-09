Jeremiah Green is just a sophomore, but his recruitment is already showing signs of being a national affair. The 2025 standout holds a handful of offers already and is coming off an unofficial visit to Kansas State. He’ll tour Texas A&M on Sept 10, and plenty of other major programs are kicking the tires on his recruitment.

The No. 18 prospect in 2025, Green recently announced that he will stay put in Texas and play his sophomore season at Denton (TX) Guyer High School instead of Arizona Compass Prep, to which he previously announced a transfer. Rivals recently caught up with Green to discuss where things stand in the early stages of his college decision.

*****

ON HIS TRIP TO KANSAS STATE

“K-State was pretty fun. It was a lot. It actually felt like an official visit even though it was an unofficial one. I went to a football game. I went to a practice. I loved the fans. I loved the way the fans interacted with the coaches. They were great.”

ON HIS K-STATE OFFER

“I think they offered at the end of my freshman season, so I’ve had the offer for a while.”

ON HIS UPCOMING TRIP TO TEXAS A&M

“I’m excited to see the football game, to be honest. I’m looking forward to seeing the coaches, too. I haven’t met them in person yet. I want to meet the team, too. I think it’s going to be a good time down there.”

ON SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD

“Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU.”

ON HIS STYLE OF PLAY

“I’m a two-way player that does a little bit of everything. I can get you a bucket, I can pass the ball, I can get a rebound. Then, I can go back on the other side and guard 1-3, be tough and be competitive.”

ON THE PART OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING TO POLISH

“I really want to improve my leadership and my scoring ability and my passing. I’m trying to be that all-around point guard – that all-around player.”