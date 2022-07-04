Class of 2025 big Alier Maluk attracting major college attention

One of the most promising young big men in the country and a near-lock to see his name when Rivals.com debuts 2025 rankings, 6-foot-10 Alier Maluk already has the attention of college coaches.

Maluk is a native of South Sudan but has been in Pittsburgh for most of his life, the underclassmen is equipped with length, effort and agility that few players of his age can match. He’s developing nicely from a skill standpoint and showed the total package during last month's Philly Live showcase event. He holds offers from schools such as Pittsburgh. LSU, Texas A&M and Seton Hall.

Rivals.com recently caught up with the promising big for a conversation about his recruitment and which schools have made him an early priority.

*****

ON COACHES HE’S SPOKEN WITH MOST

“To be honest, the school I have talked to the most I don’t even have an offer from. It’s Kentucky. Actually, it’s kind of even between Kentucky, Pitt and Oklahoma State.”

ON PITT

“I talked to Coach [Tim] O'Toole. I got his number a while ago and called him. I get chances to watch them play because I live so close. I watch the big guy John [Hugley IV], he can bang in the paint. The team needs to work on their shooting, though. That’s what I noticed.”

ON KENTUCKY

“I have regular conversations with coach Orlando Antigua. We just have regular convos – not even about basketball. It’s regular talk.”

ON OKLAHOMA STATE

“They’re just telling me that they have a good campus and that they get after it. I think they want to invite me down to play against the older guys and all that."

ON WHAT HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE

“Strength and positioning. That’s the most important. I have to deal with guys bumping me out of the way and guards reaching and fouling me. I never get any calls, so I’m working on that.”

ON UPCOMING UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“On Aug.1, I’m going to Pitt because it’s right there. I’ll be on campus. I want to get to Ohio State. West Virginia is right there, too, so I want to do that.”