Basketball Recruiting - Class of 2024 standout Isaiah Elohim attracting early attention

Among his peers, Isaiah Elohim has carried a big reputation for a few years now. The freshman guard has dotted numerous top prospect rankings for his class throughout his time in middle school.

“I would describe my game as a shot creating guard who is really aggressive, I go at people every time I have the ball. I have heard I play like Tyler Dorsey and a lot of people have said Demar DeRozan.”

Now that he is in high school, the 6-foot-5 guard is already making an impression among power five college programs.

“I have offers from Arizona State and Arizona. Schools like UCLA, Kansas and Pepperdine are in contact with us, but haven’t offered yet.”