Basketball Recruiting - Class of 2024 standout Isaiah Elohim attracting early attention

Class of 2024 standout Isaiah Elohim attracting early attention
Among his peers, Isaiah Elohim has carried a big reputation for a few years now. The freshman guard has dotted numerous top prospect rankings for his class throughout his time in middle school.
“I would describe my game as a shot creating guard who is really aggressive, I go at people every time I have the ball. I have heard I play like Tyler Dorsey and a lot of people have said Demar DeRozan.”
Now that he is in high school, the 6-foot-5 guard is already making an impression among power five college programs.
“I have offers from Arizona State and Arizona. Schools like UCLA, Kansas and Pepperdine are in contact with us, but haven’t offered yet.”
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “The head coach (Sean Miller) has been reaching out to us a lot. I know they’ve been a real powerhouse in the Pac-12 for a long time.”
Arizona State: “The head coach (Bobby Hurley) has been reaching out to my people a lot. I like their system and how they run plays to get their guys open for good looks.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“What I will be looking for in a program is where I think I fit the best and to make my game better. I want a real atmosphere having constant communication with coaches and players. I want to go into a winning culture.”
Elohim plans to play with Paul George Elite this Summer.