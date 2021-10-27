Class of 2024's Bryson Cokley making early impression

Only a sophomore, 6-foot-5 Bryson Cokley has already scored over 350 points in his two varsity seasons. However, it was this summer that things really started to take off for the Arden (N.C.) Christ School wing. “I bring a lot of versatility with my ability to get to the rim,” Cokley said. “I have offers from UC San Diego and Wake Forest.” ***** TWITTER TUESDAY: Adem Bona's landing spot, more 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals150 *****



Wake Forest: “I like their program, obviously Chris Paul, Tim Duncan. They have had some greats who have gone there. They are a good program. When I went on the visit, they took me around their facility, really taught me a lot about their past.”

“Currently, I have just been to Wake Forest," Cokley said. "I am working on some times to get up to Virginia and to Clemson soon. I am still doing my research on both of the schools, but the league they play in and both schools have some history, and that intrigues me.” Cokley is a young prospect, but he has already formulated an opinion about the type of college program he'd like to play for. “I want to go to a school or a program that utilizes big guards,” Cokley said. “I have been working on my handle, my off hand, and getting to my spots with the ball. My biggest goal right now is to win a championship.”

