“I knew it was a big opportunity for me,” Munch said. “I really love to compete, so to compete against the best was really exciting for me. It helps me to elevate my game.”

Not only would it be his first consistent taste of the American game, but he’d also be playing in the same conference as the country’s best players and future projected lottery picks like Cooper Flagg and V.J. Edgecombe .

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Seven months ago, Johan Munch didn’t know what to expect when he made the decision to leave Copenhagen, Denmark and head to Orangeville Academy to play in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this season.

At 6-foot-10, Munch is a hybrid forward who implores elite versatility and footwork to out-maneuver opposing bigs in the paint.

Last summer, Munch was uber-productive for Denmark’s U18 National team and he certainly looked the part of high-major prospect Thursday night against national powerhouse IMG Academy, posting eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a loss to the Ascenders.

On Saturday, Munch and Orangeville Academy will face Flagg and his No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles.

“He starting to be the real version of himself and get acclimated with his speed and physicality,” Orangeville Academy coach Larry Blunt said. “He’s been very productive and that’s drawing schools in more.”

That level of production coupled with those attributes has earned him offers and interest from Utah State, Nebraska, Montana, Clemson and Iowa State.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Munch said of his recruitment. “I haven’t cut anything down yet, but over the next couple of months I’m going to get out for some visits and maybe get things down to four or so. The coaches like my versatility and my length. Most of them talk about my playing the three-four, so I’ve just been working on my overall game. I know that playing here this year has taken my game up a lot, so it just makes me want to work harder to go even higher.”