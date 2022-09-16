Peyton Marshall , a 2024 big man, has seen his stock rise this summer, and college coaches have been in the gym every day to see him since the contact period opened back up. While there’s been countless schools calling and visiting him, he broke down some of the ones that have stood out the most.

Schools involved: “Auburn and Missouri, those are the ones that really come to mind at first when it comes to recruiting me the hardest, and Mississippi State. Outside of those three, it’s been Rutgers, Miami, LSU, Virginia Tech and Texas.”

Auburn: “I go on my first official visit there (today). I’ve been up there several times for camps and team camps. Coach (Bruce) Pearl and assistant coach (Wes) Flanigan are the main ones I speak to. They said they’ll do anything they can do to help me take my game to the next level and where I want to be in my basketball career. They seem like they’re in it to help me and not to just help themselves.”

Missouri: “It’s close to home and I get the vibe that I’m needed there, and that they’d help me as well. Most people don’t know, but before I lived in Georgia I was in St. Louis until I was about eight or nine. It would be cool for my family to come and see me play.”

Mississippi State: “I talk to (assistant) coach (James) Miller. One of the coaches actually came out to my practice today. It’s a nice school as well. They’re another school that makes me feel like they need me and that they’d love to help and all. They let me know how their recruiting is going, and they’re honest with me as well.”

Rutgers: “They watched me at the Top 100 camp and I think it was a game or two after that that they gave me an offer. They’ve been keeping in touch ever since that camp. One of my good friends, Gavin Griffiths, he was on my team at the camp and he’s already committed to the school. ... It’s kind of cold up there, but they’re a nice school as well. They just had a player go to the league this year, one of the Harpers (Ron Harper Jr.).”

Miami: “I talk to (assistant) coach (Bill) Courtney. They’re another school who saw me at the Top 100 camp, and coach Courtney hit me up a month or two later. It’s funny, I was actually on the way to the Auburn camp when they called and gave me the offer. I got to talk to coach (Jim) Larrañaga, and he actually texted me last night also, sending me stuff about the school. He texts me pretty often, and it’s a nice school as well.”

LSU: “It was a school that I always liked watching when I was first able to understand basketball. I really noticed the culture and stuff in Baton Rouge. They had Shaquille O’Neal who went there, and of course it’s not the same coaches there now but LSU is just a great school for real.”

Virginia Tech: “When coaches were able to call and text players they contacted me each of the first few days in. They’ve just been keeping in touch, and the coach actually came to my practice yesterday as well. We’ve just been keeping in touch and stuff like that.”

Texas: “That one’s kind of funny because one of the coaches that’s there now, (assistant) coach (Steve) McClain, he started off at Georgia and then switched over to Texas. He went from recruiting me for Georgia to recruiting me for Texas, so that’s kind of funny how it happened.”