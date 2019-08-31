Bruce Thornton had a terrific freshman year starting at point guard at Milton (Ga.) High School and it carried over into the Nike EYBL this summer where he played TSF Mack 15-under. Between the team camps in June with his high school team and the live period in July, Thornton showed college coaches he’s one of the top floor generals in the 2022 class nationally. He received his first scholarship offer during the high school season from Xavier. Since then, he’s added offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Tulane and Vanderbilt. He’s been active with visits lately as well as he’s been on campus at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt in the past month.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Thornton talked about his new offers and recent visits. Alabama: “I like how the coach came from Buffalo where they played really fast because that’s my type of game.” Auburn: “I like it down there. Bruce Pearl is a really good coach and I feel like I could fit in there program with how they shoot the three and do a lot of drive and kick.” Georgia: “It was a good visit. I got to meet with Anthony Edwards, who is a really, really good player. I think he’ll go really high in the NBA Draft. I like Tom Crean’s energy and his player development.” Vanderbilt: “I like how Jerry Stackhouse has energy and pushes discipline and he always wants to build trust with his guys.” Xavier: “That was my first offer. When I got the offer, I was pretty shocked. I really haven’t looked into them a ton yet. Jonas Hayes is the one recruiting me. I didn’t know he went to Georgia until my mom told me, so I looked him up and he and his brother were really good at Georgia.”

