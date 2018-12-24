Isaiah Todd https;//rivals.com

CHARLOTTE – Five-star Isaiah Todd is focused on making his transition to Trinity Academy as smooth as possible while also keeping an eye on his recruitment. “The transition has been real smooth. My first year here, Raleigh has been showing a lot of love and has just been a great transition,” Todd said. “The next step in my game is just becoming a leader, on and off of the court. I just have to do that not with just my words but also my actions.” Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Villanova are just a few of the program that have shown interest in Todd.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Maryland: “It was good to be back home. It is another school that just feels like family. They like to try and get the Baltimore natives and the guys from the area to go to Maryland.” Oklahoma State: “I have known coach (Dave) Kontaxis for a long time even when he was at James Madison. Going out there with him, it was just a great visit. Coach Mike (Boynton) is also a wonderful coach.” North Carolina: “I don’t have any favorites, but UNC being so close and it being about basketball, I try to get out there as much as I can. They like to do things in a family-oriented way and get to know you more compared to others.”

RIVALS' REACTION