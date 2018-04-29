Cartersville, Ga. - One of the hottest names coming out of the first April live period was 6-foot-7 small forward

Diante Smith. He’s not cooling off anytime soon.

Playing with Showtime Hoops, Smith looked every bit the part of a high major wing prospect and somebody who needs serious consideration for the next Rivals150. He’s got size, he’s athletic, he hit jumpers and he showed a ton of heart on the defensive end.

Recently his recruiting has gone through the roof as Iowa State, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, South Florida, TCU and Dayton have now all offered. He’s been on campus at both Florida and Florida State and has additional interest from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Alabama and Georgia.

Smith said that he plans to visit Dayton and TCU later on this spring. On Saturday he was watched by every school on his list including head coaches from Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.