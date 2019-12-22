“It was just where I felt the most comfortable. I felt the coaches and I were on the same page,” Eason told Rivals.com about his college choice. “Just how much they wanted me and believed in me.”

What is now John Brennan’s greatest recruiting win to date, Cincinnati has landed one of the best forward prospects available. Four-star senior Tari Eason, a native of Seattle, Washington, gave his verbal commitment to the Bearcats on Saturday.

Eason chose Cincinnati over Colorado and USC. He visited each of his finalists this fall before deciding to hold off from signing last month. Eason stands over 6-foot-8, is equipped with great length and quickness for his size, and is most valued for his rebounding abilities, motor and defensive versatility.

He sits as the 11th best power forward in his class and as the 71st best prospect found within the Rivals150. Active and instinctive, Eason has the chance to impact the AAC program and on both sides of the floor next year. He is a multi-positional defender that can initiate the fastbreak, finish at the basket and check many of the boxes on the final stat sheet.

A tremendous win for the Bearcats, Eason becomes the face of Cincinnati’s 2020 class. He is the fourth member of it, joining brothers Gabe and Mason Madsen, along with tough-nosed playmaker Mike Saunders.