Christian Watson has a top two, but recruitment remains open

Christian Watson, a 6-foot-7 wing, definitely looks the part when he steps onto the court. However, once the ball is tipped, you see that Watson has game to back up his impressive frame. Playing in the Hoop Group’s Southern Jam Fest with his DC Premier (D.C.) UAA team, Watson showed why college coaches were making him a priority. “I have a visit planned with Xavier for June 4-6 and then Providence for September 15. I am looking to set visits with Penn State and Pittsburgh as well.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Xavier: “They are telling me I can come in and play right away. I fit their playing style and what they do, they see me playing like Naji Marshall. The coach really likes me and they tell me that I am their top recruit.” Providence: “Head coach Ed Cooley talks with my dad almost every day. I am a priority for them, they say they need a wing like me, someone who can get a bucket at any time.” “Xavier and Providence are my top two right now, but my recruitment is still 100-percent open.” Pittsburgh: “They got a DMV area coach in coach Milan Brown. They like my versatility and how well I shoot the ball. They tell me I fit what they look for and I think I fit their program really well.” Penn State: “They just got a new coaching staff with head coach Micah Shrewsberry. They see me as someone who could come in and make an immediate impact. They are really on me about getting there on a visit and I am setting one up. I think Coach Shrewsberry is a really good coach as well.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I will be looking at the player and coach relationship. I will be looking at the playing style, their system, and I will be looking at their coaching style. West Virginia and Marquette are two schools who have not offered that may be close. Pittsburgh too, even though they talk to me a lot.” Watson said, “I really love Maryland, I am from there, growing up watching them and everything so Maryland has always been a dream school for me.”



